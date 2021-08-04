PBOT pilots free 5-min parking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this month, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) will roll out new five-minute parking spaces for Portlanders on the go.

Inspired by the success of temporary drop-off and pick-up spaces created by the Healthy Businesses Program, the ‘5-Minute Fast Stops’ program aims to boost small business support while decreasing traffic and congestion.

The free five-minute parking zones are designed for those picking up and dropping off food and goods, rideshare services, and anyone looking to briefly stop for five minutes or less.

PBOT crews have begun installing the five new zones along commercial city corridors. Locations included in the initial pilot program are N. Mississippi Avenue near Failing Street; NW 23rd Avenue at Savier Street; SE Division Street between 30th and 36th avenues; SE Stark Street at 80th Avenue; and SW Harvey Milk Street and 11th Avenue.

PBOT ‘5-minute Fast Stops’ pilot location map (courtesy PBOT)

Following the installation, the bureau will survey the public, small businesses, as well as rideshare and delivery drivers, to gather feedback on the program. Before expanding the zones throughout the greater Portland area, PBOT will study the impact of the zones to ensure the spaces are being utilized as intended.