PBOT to roll out first ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets’ installation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new plan to restrict driving on some city streets is rolling out in Portland on Thursday.

A total of about 100 miles of neighborhood streets in Portland will be “repurposed,” including some road closures, to car traffic beginning later this week, part of the city’s effort to give residents more space to practice social distancing.

“Slow Streets Safe Streets” is a plan announced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly last week. The temporary barricades are designed to slow or stop traffic on these streets, and signs will be installed to alert drivers.

The plan will also expand pedestrian space along busy streets that are narrow or missing sidewalks and install pop-up walking and bike lanes, officials said.

The plan was announced last week, but which streets would be closed was not revealed. The Portland Bureau of Transportation will begin the barricade process later this week — “locations where greenways intersect with busy streets and have historic high traffic volumes.”

View interactive map of neighborhood greenway system

Commuters should expect barrels and signs to be set up today in the middle of the road or along the side of roads to mark limited access.

PBOT warns that drivers in Portland could run into some road closures. You could also see “pop-up” walking and bike lanes throughout the city.

As for Portland’s business districts, the city will be reserving more space for customers to line up and to create dedicated loading zones.

The ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets’ will remain in place for as long as Gov. Kate Brown’s “stay home” order is in place.

PBOT’s John Brady said these barricades aren’t permanent.

“No, it’s not permanent or putting in gathering spaces, That would defeat the point of physical distancing.”

Residents are encouraged to let PBOT know where streets could be improved with this type of social distancing: 503.823.SAFE or active.transportation@Portlandoregon.gov.

The program will work in phases and be coordinated with Gov. Kate Brown’s decisions on starting the process to re-open Oregon.