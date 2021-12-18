PBOT trucks ready for action in rain or snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rain and snow in the higher elevations caught the attention of both residents and road crews Saturday night in Portland metro.

PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera told KOIN 6 News crews have been prepping for winter since October, so their trucks are ready for action if the snow falls.

The heavy rain could turn to snow if it gets cold enough. So with the threat of high-elevation flurries Rivera said it’s important to be prepared and know in advance where you’re starting and what you’ll be driving through.

“If you are traveling through the West Hills, for example, you should know that West Burnside tops out not at just 500 feet but at 1000 feet,” he told KOIN 6 News. “Northwest Skyline is almost entirely at about 1000 feet and the elevation in those places is different than the rest of the city.”

There are about 50,000 storm drains in the city of Portland. Rivera wants people to adopt a storm drain near their home or business and clear out the leaves or litter so the water has a clear path to drain and avoid street level flooding.

A PBOT crew unclogs a storm drain in Portland, November 4, 2021 (KOIN)

Drivers should be aware of ponding water on the streets which could cause you to hydroplane in certain conditions.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said they will monitor the roads closely. If they need to, they will send out de-icer trucks and crews to spray and look for trouble spots such as bridges, overpasses higher elevations.

But de-icer doesn’t work when it’s raining out, ODOT said.