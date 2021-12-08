PDX opens Concourse B for Alaska, Horizon Air

New Concourse B is part of the ongoing construction at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anyone who’s flown at PDX recently knows the airport is under construction in many spots.

On Wednesday, PDX opens their new Concourse B and will hand out newspapers, coffee and breakfast treats to travelers in both B and C. The first flight takes off from Concourse B at 6 a.m.

Horizon Air President Joe Sprague will be there along with Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold and Timber Joey.

There are 8900-square feet of south-facing windows with 38-foot high ceilings that both let the light in and give visitors great views of the arrivals and departures. There are also 500 comfortable seats.

Travelers won’t have any trouble staying connected. There are more than 300 places in the gate areas to plug and charge mobile devices, Port of Portland officials said.

Concourse B will be for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air and will feature 10 new gates. It will have six gates for ground loading operations, where passengers walk along the tarmac to their planes, mostly to short Horizon flights.

Concourse B was designed by ZGF Architects and built by Hoffman Construction and Skanska USA Building in a joint venture. Concourse B was built near the south runway, and next to a live taxi way for planes. On the other side, the work was just a few feet from the passing MAX trains

Concourse A was demolished to make room for the new Concourse B. The Port of Portland moved all the flight from A to C in order to build B. Those flights will move back to B when C opens at a later time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

The Portland Tribune contributed to this report.