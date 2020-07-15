PDX unveils brand new Concourse E extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Airport unveiled a newly built concourse expansion on Wednesday morning.
Over recent months, travelers have seen the construction at PDX — now the airport is revealing the Concourse E extension, the new home for Southwest Airlines.
Wednesday is the first day they’ll have flights departing from the new concourse.
The 830-foot extension gives travelers six new comfortable gates, great views of Mount Hood, a new art installation along with some more local food and drink options. This expansion also helps even out passenger use.
Alaska and Southwest airlines are the largest carriers at PDX. That made things get a little too crowded on the south side of the airport. PDX says upgrade it’s all about improving convenience and comfort.
