PDX unveils brand new Concourse E extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Airport unveiled a newly built concourse expansion on Wednesday morning.

Over recent months, travelers have seen the construction at PDX — now the airport is revealing the Concourse E extension, the new home for Southwest Airlines.​

Wednesday is the first day they’ll have flights departing from the new concourse. ​

The 830-foot extension gives travelers six new comfortable gates, great views of Mount Hood, a new art installation along with some more local food and drink options.​ This expansion also helps even out passenger use.

Alaska and Southwest airlines are the largest carriers at PDX. That made things get a little too crowded on the south side of the airport. PDX says upgrade it’s all about improving convenience and comfort. ​