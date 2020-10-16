Peacock Lane cancels 2020 holiday light display

Thousands marvel at the traditional annual display in SE Portland each year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the area’s most beloved holiday traditions won’t be decking the halls with festive cheer this year.

The residents of the Peacock Lane neighborhood in Southeast Portland traditionally put on a dazzling display of holiday lights for the public but have decided to cancel the event this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Thursday, citing concerns for the health and safety of visitors and Peacock Lane residents as well as state regulations on large gatherings.

“We are saddened that we will not be able to ‘light up the Lane’ this year, but as a community, feel it is best to cancel this year’s activities for everyone’s health and safety,” organizers said in a statement.

Thousands of people visit the neighborhood annually to enjoy the light display, traditionally held from December 15-31. The spectacle has been a Portland staple since the 1920s.