PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an uptick in surrendered and abandoned pets forced the Multnomah County Animal Services to halt intake earlier this year, Chair Vega Pederson is calling for a thorough review of the division.

In a release on Tuesday, Pederson detailed her plan to examine structural and management challenges facing the county animal shelter and prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

In the first of the three-phase report, Pederson plans to review and provide a status update on all audits conducted and recommendations made over the last six years. During this time, the shelter will also be assessed to identify what it’s lacking.

Following this, partner agencies, long-term volunteers, foster households and the general public will have a chance to share feedback.

Finally, a summary report will be prepared and used to create a work plan that details new recommendations. These findings will then be presented to the Board of County Commissioners.

“In bringing the community into this process, I am determined to uncover the root of the issues we’ve faced at Animal Services and address them productively and proactively,” said Pederson. “I appreciate the deep investment of the animal care community in helping us move our work forward in coming weeks and look forward to providing more information following this review about medium- to long-term changes we’ll put in motion.”

Despite adding temporary staff after the intake “crisis” in January, Pederson says there is still an industry-wide staffing crisis.

The review is expected to be completed over the next five months.