PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed by a MAX train in Gresham early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to Gresham police, officers and medical personnel responded to the tracks between the Ruby Junction/East 197th Avenue station and the Cleveland Avenue Station where a pedestrian had been hit by a MAX Blue Line train.

Responding officials quickly determined that the pedestrian was dead and service to the area was disrupted.

What led to the crash is unknown, but officials said they are investigating if the pedestrian’s use of headphones might have led to the incident.

Service to the area was restored around 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gresham police.