PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver in Gresham late Friday afternoon, the 15th traffic fatality of the year, officials said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was not in a crosswalk while crossing the street in the 1900 block of SE 182nd around 5:15 p.m. An off-duty paramedic was nearby, but despite emergency efforts the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver remained and is cooperating, authorities said. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.