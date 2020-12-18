‘People still losing their housing even with moratorium’

Those who help the homeless worry about what will happen if there's a surge in evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those who help the homeless worry about what a surge in evictions could mean for an already strained system.

Officials estimate tens of thousands of Oregonians could be left homeless if eviction moratoriums were allowed to expire at the end of the year.

Volunteers at Northwest Portland’s Blanchet House dished up an estimated 400-500 to-go meals for those in need on Thursday night alone.

“We do what we can to provide lots of services to them,” said Scott Kerman, the executive director at the Blanchet House.

Volunteers have also been handing out care packages containing items to help people stay warm as the weather worsens. As the Blanchet House can attest, many people are in need this year. Kerman said an average of 1,000-1,500 meals are being served each day. He said the Blanchet House is on track to serve a total of 500,000 meals in 2020 — that’s a 66% increase from 2019.

“The need this year has just been extraordinary,” said Kerman. “For many months, the situation down here in Old Town has been nothing short of a humanitarian crisis.”

Related Content Multnomah County extends eviction moratorium to July 2021

Portland Fire and Rescue crew members have regular contact with the homeless. Spokesperson Rich Chapman said the impacts would be devastating if more people were to lose their housing.

“If they lose their homes and they don’t have friends or family or somewhere to go, we could see a whole new crop of people who don’t know much about trying to find a shelter,” he said.

On Thursday, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the county’s eviction moratorium to July 2, 2021, giving people on the verge of losing their housing a temporary reprieve.

While the eviction ban will continue for the time being, Scott said it’s still too late for many people in the metro area.

“One of the things we’ve noticed about this crisis is we are still seeing new people every day,” he said. “So we know as the economic crisis continues for people, people are still losing their housing, even with the moratorium.”

Volunteer at Blanchet House