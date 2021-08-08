Pepper spray flies as groups clash in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two opposing groups clashed in downtown Portland Sunday night following a religious rally.
According to reporter Zane Sparling from KOIN’s news partner, the Portland Tribune, the two sides are using pepper spray, flash bangs, and airsoft pellets against each other.
One person in the group was holding a bat.
Sparling reported “mace is thick in the air” downtown. He also posted a video showing people shooting fireworks out the back of a pickup truck.
