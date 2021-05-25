Person found dead in NE Portland’s Madison South neighborhood

An investigation was underway near NE 78th Avenue and NE Schuyler Street after a person was found dead, May 25, 2021. (KOIN)

The person's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead on Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau were called out for a welfare check near NE 78th Avenue and NE Schuyler Street. Police said a person was found dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway. No details about the person’s identity or cause of death have been released at this time. Police said an autopsy will be carried out soon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0457.