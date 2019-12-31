Person seriously injured in Portland mobile home fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mobile home caught fire in southeast Portland.
The blaze began around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday near Southeast 107th and Stark Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said fire investigators are assessing the scene to determine what caused the fire.
