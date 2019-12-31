Live Now
Person seriously injured in Portland mobile home fire

Multnomah County

The blaze began around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mobile home caught fire in southeast Portland.

The blaze began around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday near Southeast 107th and Stark Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said fire investigators are assessing the scene to determine what caused the fire.

  Mobile home fire in southeast Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Courtesy: PF&R)
  • Mobile home fire in southeast Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Courtesy: PF&R)
  • Mobile home fire in southeast Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Courtesy: PF&R)
  • Mobile home fire in southeast Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Courtesy: PF&R)

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.

