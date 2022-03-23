"The victim suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested after someone was stabbed on the MAX train in East Portland on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:35 p.m., MCSO and the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a stabbing on a MAX train in East Portland. Law enforcement officials say responding officers learned the victim exited the train at 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

“The suspect remained on the train and exited at 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street,” MCSO said. “Portland Police officers located the suspect a few blocks away and took the suspect into custody.”

Officials say although the victim suffered a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital, they are expected to survive.

The suspect, 50-year-old Jontel D. Hadley, was charged with assault, according to authorities.

Train service was temporarily disrupted due to the incident but has since resumed as normal.