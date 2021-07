PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new dashboard made public allows users to see crime statistics in Multnomah County.

The dashboard shows crime in areas patrolled by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and does not include data from the City of Portland.

Users can see crime data by type, time and geographic area. The statistics date back to to January 1, 2016. It will be updated once a week.

So far in July, 129 crimes have been reported.

Crime statistics for the City of Portland can be found here.