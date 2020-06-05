PFR ‘chasing fires’ amid downtown protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late night protesters on the streets of Portland kept firefighters busy through the week and into Friday morning putting out small fires that appear to be intentionally set.

“This morning we’ve been chasing a number of Dumpster fires and trash can fires in the area,” Battalion Chief Corey Wilson told KOIN 6 News. Around 5:30 a.m., they were on the scene of 2 structure fires, including one in a doorway next to the Yamhill Publ off SW 3rd Avenue.

“It appears suspicious in nature right now,” Wilson said. “We have investigators on scene investigating.”

12 arrested, 3 cars towed after Night 7 of Portland protests

But Portland Fire & Rescue officials said they’re just spinning their wheeles. Across the street from the doorway fire was a trash can fire, and another one around the corner.

Around 1:30 a.m., police reported a Dumpster fire and shared a photo of a group of people who threw construction barrels into the burning garbage.

Fire investigators report an uptick in arson the last 8 days as the protests against police brutality and racism ignited across the US.

PF&R said their plan moving forward is to continue to be prepared and to respond appropriately, keeping situational awareness of protests against police in mind.

“I ask everyone to be safe while they’re protesting,” Wilson said.