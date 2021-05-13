PFR fireboat douses dock fire on NW Naito Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mid-afternoon dock fire on NW Naito Parkway spewed smoke high into the sky over downtown Portland, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to some vegetation, officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire began under a platform where there are often homeless encampments. Because of the difficult location, PFR was only able to fight the fire by boat from the water.

A key element in the battle was the David Campbell Fireboat, which officials said was built in the 1920s.

Footage of mid-afternoon dock fire from a nearby business. Firefighters able to prevent any extension to nearby structures. pic.twitter.com/Lns4NRzLEq — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 14, 2021

One person suffered smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed at this time.