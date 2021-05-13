PFR fireboat douses dock fire on NW Naito Parkway

One person suffered smoke inhalation

The David Campbell Fireboat douses a dock fire on NW Naito Pkwy, May 13, 2021 (PFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mid-afternoon dock fire on NW Naito Parkway spewed smoke high into the sky over downtown Portland, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to some vegetation, officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire began under a platform where there are often homeless encampments. Because of the difficult location, PFR was only able to fight the fire by boat from the water.

A key element in the battle was the David Campbell Fireboat, which officials said was built in the 1920s.

One person suffered smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed at this time.

Firefighters doused a blaze at a dock on NW Naito Pkwy, May 13, 2021 (PFR)

