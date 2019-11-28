Electric turkey smoker sets SW Portland home on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An electric turkey smoker too close to a house caused a fire that brought crews from both Portland and Lake Oswego to the scene early Thanksgiving morning.

The fire in the 10400 block of SW Ridgeview Lane began on the outside of the home and moved along the siding to the roof, then spread across the home.

The crews checked the large home for signs the fire spread in the attic and roof and managed to get the fire under control in a relatively short time.

Two adults and a child, along with 3 cats, escaped safely. No one was hurt. Officials estimate the damage at $75,000.