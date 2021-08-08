PF&R: One dead in RV fire near Glenwood City Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One man died in an RV fire early Sunday morning near Glenwood City Park in Southeast Portland, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

At about 3:40 a.m., responding PF&R crews found an RV fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of SE 88th Avenue and Claybourne Street, officials said.

After protecting surrounding cars and trees from the fire and extinguishing the mobile home, crews performed a search of the RV where they found one man who had died. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

There were no other reported injuries, victims or buildings affected, PF&R said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.