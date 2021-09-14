PF&R respond to house, car fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland.

Officials said it started when someone trying to break into a car caused an electrical fire on Northeast Multnomah Street around 2:30 a.m. That fire then spread to the side of the house where the car was parked.

There have been no injuries reported.

It is unclear whether a criminal investigation has started, and there have been no arrests reported. According to nearby neighbors, police officers did not show up to the scene.

KOIN 6 has reached out to PF&R for more details.

This is a developing story.