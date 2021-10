A construction worker, stranded 60 feet up on scaffolding after an equipment failure, was rescued by Portland Fire and Rescue, October 29, 2021 (PFR)

Equipment on scaffolding failed, stranding the man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A construction worker, stranded 60 feet up on scaffolding after an equipment failure, was rescued by Portland Fire and Rescue.

The worker was at a building just off Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland when the equipment failed, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News.

The High Angle Rope Rescue Team got to the man and lowered him safely to the ground.

No one was hurt.