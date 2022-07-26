PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials are reminding smokers to put out their butts after a cigarette led to a fire in Forest Park recently.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a person walking by spotted the fire and reported it to authorities. Firefighters extinguished it before it spread too far.

However, PF&R said the community was “lucky that this was in the middle of the afternoon” instead of nighttime when there may not have been a witness around to call 911.

Fire officials shared photos of the charred foliage to Twitter.