According to PGE, 2,627 customers in the metro area were affected by the outage.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power outages are affecting thousands of Portland General Electric customers in Multnomah County.

According to PGE’s website, 2,628 customers in the metro area were affected by the outages on Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the outages has not yet been determined.

Although not connected to the current outages, PGE also plans to potentially shut off power in certain locations due to the increased risk of wildfires over the next 48 to 72 hours. The organization said that most of the impacted areas are in the Portland West Hills.

However, according to the PGE website, there are currently no Public Safety Power Shutoffs.