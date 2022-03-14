PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lifelong Portlander Matt Froman’s decade-long dream is very close to becoming a reality — restoring the Phoenix Pharmacy in the Foster-Powell neighborhood.

“I love old buildings in the city, and so many have been demolished recently. It’s like a personal goal for me to save this one here,” Froman told KOIN 6 News. “It’s a 100-year-old beautiful piece of architecture. It was built in 1922 by John Leach, and it’s always been one of the cornerstone buildings in the neighborhood.”

The Phoenix Pharmacy was once of the biggest pharmacies in the state. It was an important pharmacy for Rexall and for the Foster-Powell neighborhood. In later years it was the neighborhood video store.

“Every single day when we’re out here working, can’t be more than 20 minutes before someone honks their horn, ‘Thanks for saving the building,'” Froman said.

The building sat vacant and unused for years. Matt’s dad, Buck Froman of Buck’s Stove Palace (which is just a block away), bought the building. Buck eventually scrapped his plans for the building and turned it over to his son for his vision of the property.

“We already have our occupancy upstairs completely leased out, which is exciting,” Matt said. “Our goal is to have our grand opening May 7, 2022.”

Matt Froman is restoring the 100-year-old Phoenix Pharmacy building in Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood. This picture is circa 1930. (Courtesy photos: Matt Froman)

Downstairs the Phoenix Pharmacy Building will house an expansion of Foster Outdoor, a retailer of new and used outdoor gear.

Foster Outdoor’s Michael Turner said he’s honored to be part of the restoration.

“Like many people in the neighborhood, my wife and I for the last 16 years since we’ve been in the neighborhood, and it’s just an honor and a privilege to be involved in the process of restoring it and bringing it back to the community,” Turner said.

Froman submitted the Phoenix Pharmacy for the National Historic Register. He’s confident it will be listed.

“We’re just going to save the building,” he said, “and bring it back to life.”