PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Be careful — a phone scam making the rounds in which the suspects impersonate a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy got one victim to send $4,000 before they caught on to the grift.

Most often the scam calls are from someone posing as a MCSO sergeant or deputy. It’s been reported that the scammer claims there is a warrant, unpaid court fines or missed jury duty, and that the victim must pay a fine with a gift card immediately or face arrest.

A tactic of scammers involves keeping the person on the phone throughout the process so they are unable to contact family or friends for advice. Once the scammer receives payment, they often say the person can visit an MCSO office for reimbursement. New tactics reported include the scammers using fake badge numbers and fake case numbers to further legitimize the claims.

The MCSO never conducts matters concerning warrant service, missed jury duty, missed court dates or payment of fines over the phone.

If you are called by a person claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office request payment in any capacity, do not send money or engage with the individuals.

