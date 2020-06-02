Photos: 4th night of Portland protests, June 1, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of protesters assembled in Portland for the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland Monday afternoon, as multiple groups gathered downtown, in Northeast and Southeast Portland.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center, which has become a frequent site in Portland’s ongoing protests against police brutality. Around 2:30 p.m. hundreds of people began moving north through the city, marching in the street, united with chants that called for justice for George Floyd, the unarmed, handcuffed Black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

A large group marched across the Morrison Bridge and went to the Washington High School campus. Another large group gathered along the roads at NE 57th and Sandy.