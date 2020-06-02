Photos: 4th night of Portland protests, June 1, 2020

Multnomah County

Protests spurred by death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of protesters assembled in Portland for the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland Monday afternoon, as multiple groups gathered downtown, in Northeast and Southeast Portland.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center, which has become a frequent site in Portland’s ongoing protests against police brutality. Around 2:30 p.m. hundreds of people began moving north through the city, marching in the street, united with chants that called for justice for George Floyd, the unarmed, handcuffed Black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

A large group marched across the Morrison Bridge and went to the Washington High School campus. Another large group gathered along the roads at NE 57th and Sandy.

  Portland Police block off a street from peaceful protesters in downtown Portland on Monday afternoon. June 1, 2020 (KOIN)
  • (KOIN)
  Map of Portland police road closures in downtown. June 1, 2020 (KOIN)
  Protesters gather at Washington High School in SE Portland for the 4th night of George Floyd protests, June 1, 2020 (KOIN)
  Protesters gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland for the 4th night of George Floyd protests, June 1, 2020 (KOIN)
  A larger than expected group of demonstrators lined the streets at NE 57th and Sandy in Portland over the death of George Floyd, June 1, 2020 (KOIN)
  • (KOIN)
  • (KOIN)
  • (KOIN)
  • (KOIN)

