PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- This Thursday, KOIN 6 News is going in-depth to talk about race in Portland.

Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola, two of Portland's longest-serving anchors, will call on their decades of experience in Portland as they talk with leaders from Portland's communities of color, local government and law enforcement in a virtual town hall in place of our 5 p.m. news.