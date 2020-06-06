Photos: 8th night of Portland protests, June 5, 2020

Multnomah County
Posted:

Protesters march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter activists will take their message to the streets of Portland again on Friday, exactly one week after protests in the city spurred by the death of George Floyd broke down into a riot.

Thousands of people have marched through Portland over the past week to demand an end to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Clashes have erupted between protesters and Portland police officers but many nights have remained relatively peaceful with small pockets of unrest resulting in some arrests.

KOIN coverage: Protests in Portland, June 5, 2020

These are photos of the protest from June 5, 2020.

  • Protesters march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in Portland for the 8th night, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Street art honoring Breonna Taylor during a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Bethany, a Portland, Oregon suburb, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Portland, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter supporters arrive in Southeast Portland for a planned march to Waterfront Park, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter supporters arrive in Southeast Portland for a planned march to Waterfront Park, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Bethany, a Portland, Oregon suburb, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)

