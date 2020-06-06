Photos: 8th night of Portland protests, June 5, 2020

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter activists will take their message to the streets of Portland again on Friday, exactly one week after protests in the city spurred by the death of George Floyd broke down into a riot.

Thousands of people have marched through Portland over the past week to demand an end to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Clashes have erupted between protesters and Portland police officers but many nights have remained relatively peaceful with small pockets of unrest resulting in some arrests.

These are photos of the protest from June 5, 2020.