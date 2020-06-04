Photos: Portland 6th night of protests, June 3, 2020

Multnomah County

Protests continue nationwide, throughout Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters arrive in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters again filled the streets of Portland for a 6th night spurred by the death of George Floyd that has transformed into a national call for justice and reform.

The crowd began at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and marched to the Portland waterfront, then into the downtown core.

KOIN coverage: Protests in Portland, June 3, 2020

These are photos of the protest from June 3, 2020.

  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protest organizers start the rally, 6pm, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters arrive in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather for a 6th night at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters arrive in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A man with a sign on his back that says, “Free Tear Gas Relief” hands out supplies to those gathered at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Southeast Portland, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters arrive in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland near Revolution Hall ahead of a Black Lives Matter march, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Organizers provided the route for the march into downtown Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters line SE Stark on their way to downtown Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss