Photos: Portland 7th night of protests, June 4, 2020

Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters again filled the streets of Portland for a 7th night spurred by the death of George Floyd that has transformed into a national call for justice and reform.

The crowd gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and planned to march to the Portland waterfront and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

These are photos of the protest from June 4, 2020.