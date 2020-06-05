Photos: Portland 7th night of protests, June 4, 2020

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the night.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters again filled the streets of Portland for a 7th night spurred by the death of George Floyd that has transformed into a national call for justice and reform.
The crowd gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and planned to march to the Portland waterfront and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
KOIN coverage: Protests in Portland, June 4, 2020
These are photos of the protest from June 4, 2020.
