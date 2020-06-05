Photos: Portland 7th night of protests, June 4, 2020

Protests continue nationwide, throughout Oregon

Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters again filled the streets of Portland for a 7th night spurred by the death of George Floyd that has transformed into a national call for justice and reform.

The crowd gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and planned to march to the Portland waterfront and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

These are photos of the protest from June 4, 2020.

  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a peaceful march, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A sign at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • An organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a march to downtown Portland, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a march to downtown Portland, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather in Southeast Portland ahead of a march to downtown Portland, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • People gather in West Linn to protest police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)
  • People gather in West Linn to protest police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)

