Photos reveal Portland Fire calendar ridiculed homeless

The calendar pokes fun at the homeless camps around East Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Fire & Rescue calendar featuring images mocking Portland’s homeless camps has been leaked.

The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained a copy of the calendar that sparked an internal investigation last month.

The calendar was reportedly made by one or more firefighters and pokes fun at homeless camps around Portland — particularly the East Side. It surfaced at one of the city’s busiest stations, Station 7, in the Mill Park neighborhood, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

In 2018-19, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to more than 7,800 homeless-related calls — about 2,000 more than the year before.