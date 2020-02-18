Photos reveal Portland Fire calendar ridiculed homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Fire & Rescue calendar featuring images mocking Portland’s homeless camps has been leaked.
The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained a copy of the calendar that sparked an internal investigation last month.
All photos provided by The Oregonian/OregonLive
The calendar was reportedly made by one or more firefighters and pokes fun at homeless camps around Portland — particularly the East Side. It surfaced at one of the city’s busiest stations, Station 7, in the Mill Park neighborhood, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
In 2018-19, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to more than 7,800 homeless-related calls — about 2,000 more than the year before.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.