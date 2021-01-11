Pix-O-Matic: Pix Patisserie’s dessert vending machine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have a sweet tooth, Pix Patisserie in northeast Portland might be your kind of place.

The Pix-O-Matic vending machine outside the restaurant allows the business to stay open 24 hours a day, offering its trademark desserts and other fun items. Kohr Harlan got a chance to see how it works.

