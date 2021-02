PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- While many bars across Portland remained shuttered on Super Bowl Sunday, those fortunate enough to have outdoor dining space and a television setup were excited to host fans on what some consider an unofficial holiday.

At Satellite Tavern in North Portland, fans sat at tables spread at least six feet apart. All the servers were masked, as were many guests, as they sat around enjoying food and drinks while watching the big game on multiple screens.