Plane with 4 aboard lands on North Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small plane with 4 people aboard made an emergency landing on North Greeley around noon Saturday, but no one on the plane or on the ground was injured.

The pilot notified Portland Control Tower they lost power on the fixed-wing plane, Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News. The pilot made a safe landing from the south and came to rest on North Greeley and North Going.

The pilot didn’t collide with any vehicles.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.