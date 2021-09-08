Planned ban over abortion law could cost Texas $7M a year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the city of Portland, Oregon’s plan to boycott Texas goods and services over the new abortion law could cost companies there millions of dollars a year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Office of Management and Finance spokeswoman Heather Hafer says Portland has inked almost $35 million in contracts with Texas-based businesses over the last five years. She also said Portland employees have made 19 separate trips to the Lonestar State on official business since 2019.

The potential financial impact information comes after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Twitter that a boycott would hurt Portland, not Texas.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said in a news release the ban would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court.

The Portland City Council was expected to vote on the ban on Wednesday, but the emergency resolution did not make it to the published agenda. According to the council clerk’s office, the only other way an item can be added to the agenda after it is published is if the council suspends the rules at the meeting, which requires four of the five Council members to vote to do so.

“Once an item is before council under Suspension of the Rules, they may act on it as they would any other agenda item,” the office stated. “Otherwise, Council may hear the item on a different date.”

KOIN 6 News Staff contributed to this story by The Associated Press.