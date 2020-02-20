Plum trees cut down at Terry Schrunk Plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- When Mathilde Aurélien-Wilson first arrived in Portland, she noticed something missing: the great food of her home country, Haiti.

"When I arrive here, I was looking for some food, Haitian food, Caribbean food, and I couldn't find anything. So I find there is an opportunity to do something part of the community, it's a diverse community," she told KOIN 6 News.