Plum trees removed in Terry Schrunk Plaza

New trees will be planted soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several plum trees in Terry Schrunk Plaza are suddenly gone but it isn’t vandalism. City crews removed them.

The 14 trees were there for decades and were starting to split and become a safey hazard. Over the next few days new trees will be planted, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The new trees are expected to be heartier and will eventually provide more shade. Parts of the plaza will be closed off while the work is being done, and it should all be finished sometime next week.