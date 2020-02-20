Plum trees removed in Terry Schrunk Plaza

Multnomah County

New trees will be planted soon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several plum trees in Terry Schrunk Plaza are suddenly gone but it isn’t vandalism. City crews removed them.

The 14 trees were there for decades and were starting to split and become a safey hazard. Over the next few days new trees will be planted, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The new trees are expected to be heartier and will eventually provide more shade. Parts of the plaza will be closed off while the work is being done, and it should all be finished sometime next week.

generic terry schrunk plaza 11162018_1542418464991.jpg.jpg

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget