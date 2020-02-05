PNW Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at Portland Expo Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you love the great outdoors, get ready for some fun!

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center on Wednesday. From a free trout pound for the kids to survival training and much more, the 2020 Sportsmen’s Show has it all. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.