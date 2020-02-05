PNW Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at Portland Expo Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you love the great outdoors, get ready for some fun!
The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center on Wednesday. From a free trout pound for the kids to survival training and much more, the 2020 Sportsmen’s Show has it all. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.