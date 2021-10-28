Police arrest man found sleeping in homeowner’s car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday morning following reports of a burglary in progress.

Gladstone Police received a call reporting the incident on East Arlington around 9:20 a.m. The homeowner said a man, later identified as Benito Lopez, broke into their car which was parked in the garage.

When the homeowner confronted Lopez he fled, police said.

The Oregon City Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s found the suspect soon after and took him to custody. According to officials, Lopez had been sleeping in the car and stole items that were inside.

Lopez was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and charged with Burglary I, Theft III and Criminal Mischief II.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.