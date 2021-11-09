Police arrest suspect in SE Portland shooting investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man early Tuesday morning who they believe fired shots in the city.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 109th Avenue.

At the scene, officers didn’t find the suspect, but witnesses provided them with a description of the shooter and the vehicle he left in.

Officers located the suspect soon after and arrested 52-year-old Tyrone Allen.

Allen was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharging a firearm in the city. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.