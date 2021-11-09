Police arrest suspect in SE Portland shooting investigation

Multnomah County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man early Tuesday morning who they believe fired shots in the city. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 109th Avenue. 

At the scene, officers didn’t find the suspect, but witnesses provided them with a description of the shooter and the vehicle he left in. 

Officers located the suspect soon after and arrested 52-year-old Tyrone Allen. 

Allen was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharging a firearm in the city. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories