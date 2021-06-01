Police confirm victim’s identity in Lowe’s parking lot killing

Freddy Nelson was shot and killed by a security guard at a Lowe’s parking lot on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police released details surrounding the shooting that occurred at a Lowe’s parking lot over the weekend.

A man was shot and killed in a Lowe’s parking lot in Portland’s East Columbia Neighborhood on Saturday evening. Following the shooting, relatives of the victim identified him as 49-year-old Freddy Nelson while witnesses told KOIN 6 News it was a security guard who fired off the lethal shots.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed both pieces of information on Tuesday morning.

According to PPB, the person who shot and killed Nelson is an armed security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area. The security guard reportedly remained at the scene and was interviewed by detectives.

Nelson’s death was ruled a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, who determined his death was caused by gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

Tiffany Wolf was sorting through her receipts when she heard shouting in the parking lot.

“You could hear the gentleman that is deceased right now,” she said. “He was screaming and you could hear him yelling throughout the parking lot, and the security guard shot him.”

Wolf said there was a woman with him at the time of the shooting who was also screaming.

“Just crying, yelling and he died, he died instantly,” she said.

Wolf said many of of the shoppers who heard the gunfire ran for cover.

“They were running out, people were trying to, everybody was trying to start their cars and get out of here as fast as possible everybody was really scared,” she said.

Viktoria Rounds was shopping in the outdoor garden section when she first heard the yelling.

“We heard a male and female voice and it sounded like a fight and it was getting escalated,” she said. “I saw the security car blocking another car that was trying to get out of the parking lot.”

Rounds said she is still trying to process what she saw and calm her young daughter, who was with her when the man was shot.

“We heard the security guard saying something like, come at me one more time and I have to fire and then he fires,” she said.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.