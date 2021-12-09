Police: Drive-by shooting wounds 1, hits three cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets from a suspected drive-by shooting hit three cars and sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the shooting around 12:41 a.m. Thursday near the corner of NE Rodney Avenue and Mason Street.

Police found the casings of several dozen bullets at the intersection. PPB said investigators believe the shooting started when at least one person fired at another car as they were driving. Whether there were multiple shooters or an exchange of gunfire remains unclear.

Three cars were hit by the bullets, police said, one of which was shot with people inside. Investigators believe the shooting may have continued down a few blocks after officers found evidence of more gunfire along NE Skidmore Street and Vancouver Avenue, according to PPB.

A man that police believe was wounded from the gunshots went to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries were not life-threatening, PPB said.

No arrests have been reported, and authorities asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 21-343038.