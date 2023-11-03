Gino Brown, 39, was “armed and uncooperative," according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police arrested a man Friday after a shooting led to an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex that morning, officials say.

Authorities reported to the intersection of Southwest Highland Drive and 11th Street after neighbors said 39-year-old Gino Brown shot a gun, banged on their door and threatened them.

Brown, who was found in a nearby apartment, was still “armed and uncooperative” when police arrived, so neighbors were told to stay inside while officers negotiated with him until he surrendered at 8:30 a.m., police said.

“Shortly after being arrested, he began showing medical symptoms, potentially related to drug use, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution,” Gresham police said in a press release.

Detectives who searched Brown’s apartment say they found several guns and “suspected drugs” inside. They also found that Brown is a convicted felon with a “lengthy criminal record, including previous unlawful possession of firearms.”

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

Detectives who searched Brown’s apartment say they found several guns and “suspected drugs” inside. Nov. 3, 2023. (Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

Brown now faces charges of menacing, possessing a firearm as a felon and unlawfully using a weapon.