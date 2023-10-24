Officers say Brandon Coleman was already dead at the scene when they arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have released the identity of the man killed in a Saturday morning hit-and-run in downtown Portland.

When Portland police responded to the crash at the Southwest Naito Parkway ramp to the Morrison Bridge, officers say Brandon Coleman was already dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver involved had left the crash scene by the time investigators arrived. No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the driver.

The Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information about the crash to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attn: Traffic Investigations Unit). Reference Case No. 23-275661.

