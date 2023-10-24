Officers cited Vichea Pok, 39, for first-degree manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving in the crash that killed James Brian Fenimore, 66.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three days after a fatal crash took the life of a pedestrian and left a driver critically injured in the Montavilla neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau has publicly identified those impacted by the crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, officers say they responded to a crash at East Burnside Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue and found James Brian Fenimore, 66, dead at the scene. Police also found a minivan that was heavily damaged from hitting a utility pole.

The driver of the minivan – 39-year-old Vichea Pok – was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Police cited Pok for first-degree manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving, though he was not detained “due to the severity of his injuries.” Additional charges are still pending, and police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attn: Traffic Investigations Unit). Reference Case No. 23-276424.

