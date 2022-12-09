The body was discovered on Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person was found dead at Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday, prompting an investigation, Portland Police Bureau said.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a person found dead in the park on Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Homicide unit detectives also responded to the scene “due to suspicious circumstances,” officials said in a press release.

Officials say the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-1040, or Detective Joe Corona at joseph.corona@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508 with reference to case number 22-326621.

This investigation is ongoing.