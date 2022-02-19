Police: Man hits security guard’s face with metal bottle in South Waterfront

A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after authorities say he assaulted at least one person in Portland’s South Waterfront. (Courtesy/PPB)

Suspect fled to the waterfront after being pepper-sprayed, police said

(Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after authorities say he assaulted at least one person in Portland’s South Waterfront.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News the man, 46-year-old Dontrail Latham, hit a security guard in the face with a metal water bottle.

According to PPB, the security guard then pepper-sprayed Latham and he ran away toward the Willamette River where officers later arrested him. Police shared photos to Twitter of the moments they found Latham on the riverbank Saturday morning.

In the photos posted from PPB’s Central Precinct, officers are seen surrounding Latham both on the embankment and a Portland Fire & Rescue boat.

PPB said the officers did not use any force, although he was taken to the hospital for evaluation afterward.

Latham was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

The security guard had a cut on their face, police said, and there were no other injuries immediately reported.

The details leading up to the reported assault remain unclear, and an investigation is still underway.