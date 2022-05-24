PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities said one man is in custody after a hostage situation on a MAX train on Mt. Hood Avenue and Cascades Parkway near Portland International Airport.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the Special Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene.

TriMet announced MAX Red Line Service has been disrupted, however, shuttle buses are available between Gateway Transit Center to Portland International Airport. There is no shuttle bus service to Mt. Hood Avenue.

This is a developing story.