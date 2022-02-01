Woman shot outside a Plaid Pantry in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot in her left leg outside a Plaid Pantry in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Portland police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of SE 122nd and Holgate.

Police told KOIN 6 officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in a Plaid Pantry parking lot . She was reportedly alert and breathing before she was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say her injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

SE Holgate will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.