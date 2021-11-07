Police respond to shots fired in SW Portland, arrest suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man Sunday after responding to a report of shots fired near Spring Garden Park in Southwest Portland.

Police said they received calls from community members who heard two shots fired shortly before 3 p.m. along Southwest Spring Garden Street, near the park. The callers gave police a description of a possible suspect and said he may have been shooting at a vehicle that was no longer in the area.

When officers arrived in the area, a witness pointed them in the direction the suspect headed.

Soon after, police heard another possible shot fired.

Officers set up a perimeter and called for more resources. They found the suspect hiding in bushes and believed he was still armed. Police could see a green laser beam shining out of the bushes.

Police took the suspect into custody without using force. Officers found a semi-automatic pistol with a green laser attached to it. They also found a loaded, high-capacity magazine nearby.

The suspect, Eric Lee Presley, Jr., 39, of Portland, was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center and was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful discharge of a weapon.